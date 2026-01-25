Valley limps back to life after heavy snowfall

After heavy snowfall, the bright sunshine greeted Kashmir on Saturday, though Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Mughal road, Sinthan road remained closed for traffic for a second consecutive day, however flights were restored from the Srinagar airport. A man walks on snow covered field on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

On Friday, most parts of Kashmir received a major snowfall. Srinagar also witnessed light spell of snow. The officials said that in the past 24 hours, moderate to heavy snowfall was recorded at most places of the Valley, especially in the higher reaches, while the plains received light to moderate snow.

There has been an improvement in the weather since Saturday morning, the officials said, adding, however, that the meteorological department has forecast light rain and snow at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday.

The flights that remained suspended at the Srinagar airport got resumed as the first flight landed at the airport at 11 am. “A smooth landing at 11: 00 hrs. Srinagar Airport welcomes its first flight of the day. All is normal now—the big bird has returned to the valley,” Srinagar airport wrote on X.

Due fresh snowfall on Friday evening, Srinagar Jammu national highway remained closed as hundreds of vehicles remained stranded as the efforts are on to restore the national highway. The traffic department has asked people not to leave their homes unless the national highway is open.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological department has predicted another western disturbance across Kashmir from Monday afternoon. As per IMD, Jammu and Kashmir received significant rain and snowfall in the past 24 hours with Batote recording 116.8 mm of rainfall, Udhampur 68.8 mm, Ramban 50 mm, Bhaderwah 75.4 mm, Kukernag 62 mm, Qazigund 49 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, significant snowfall was recorded in Valley with Gulmarg recording 50.8 cm of snowfall, Kukernag 47cm, Pahlgam 46cm, Batote 43cm, Bhaderwah 31cm, Banihal 22cm, Qazigund 10cm.

“On January 26-27 light to moderate rain/snow at most places with possibility of moderate to heavy rain/snow with thunder/gusty winds at few places during 26 night to 27 Jan,” said MeT.

MeT has issued advisory about possibility of moderate to heavy rain/snow/thunder/gusty winds during January 26 late night to 27 evening. Travellers/transporters are advised to confirm road/highway status from concerned traffic units and follow admin advisory. Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations till January 28.

MeT has further warned of avalanches over snow bound higher reaches are advised not to venture in sloppy and avalanche prone areas.

Gulmarg coldest

Night temperatures were seen below the freezing point across the valley with Srinagar recording -1.4 °C on Friday night, said officials. Gulmarg in Baramulla district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at a low of -12 °C, while the tourist resort of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district was the second coldest recorded place at -10.5 °C and Pahalgam recorded a low of -7.6°C. The minimum in Qazigund settled at -4.2°C, while Kokernag recorded a low of -6.2 °C and Kupwara -4 °C.

Meanwhile Baramulla police successful facilitated the tourist movement amid heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions in Tangmarg. “In a coordinated and swift response, police facilitated the safe movement of approximately 1,600 tourists under extremely challenging weather conditions. 1,000 guests were safely moved from Tangmarg to Gulmarg while 600 guests were assisted in the opposite direction (from Gulmarg to Tangmarg/Srinagar side),” police spokesman said.

Police said that only vehicles fitted with anti-skid chains and adhering to safety norms are permitted on the route. “There are apprehensions of formation of black ice and slippery road conditions in the coming days and travellers are advised to act in line with the various advisories in vogue. Police advise citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during snowfall, follow official advisories, and remain assured that police assistance is available round the clock,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded immediate clearance of snow from all vital roads and inner link roads, along with the restoration of electricity, drinking water and other essential services across district Baramulla.

PDP senior leader and District President Baramulla Mohammed Rafique Rather said that he has been receiving distress calls from across the district from people who are stranded, living in darkness, and struggling without water and other basic necessities. “The people of Baramulla are facing severe hardships, with several areas remaining cut off, resulting in patients and their attendants being stranded on roads and unable to reach hospitals for emergency treatment and first aid,” he said and termed the situation as deeply alarming and entirely avoidable had the administration acted in time.