VAT hike on fuel in Punjab amid high inflation unacceptable: SAD

VAT hike on fuel in Punjab amid high inflation unacceptable: SAD

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 11:00 PM IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday said increase in Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel by the Aam Aadmi Party government would adversely affect the consumers.

SAD senior leader Majithia expressed surprise at the AAP government’s claim that the additional tax had been levied to mop up funds. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday said increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by the Aam Aadmi Party government would adversely affect the consumers, besides resulting in increased prices of essential commodities.

In a statement, SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, it was shocking that the same party which had criticised the union budget, asserting it would cause inflation, was increasing taxes even before presenting the state budget. “This is condemnable at a time when inflation is at an all time high,” he added.

Majithia also expressed surprise at the AAP government’s claim that the additional tax had been levied to mop up funds.

“This government has already taken a loan of 45,000 crore for this year. It has kept a budget of 800 crore for advertisements alone. How will an additional income of 480 crore from taxes on fuel help the government when it has nothing to show for all the loans taken by it?”,he asked.

