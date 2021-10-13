Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vehicle tracking system to be must for private buses: Punjab transport minister
chandigarh news

Vehicle tracking system to be must for private buses: Punjab transport minister

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring reviews functioning of the bus tracking system monitoring and control room in Chandigarh
The tracking system has been implemented in 1,450 buses of Punbus and Punjab Roadways till now, says transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
The tracking system has been implemented in 1,450 buses of Punbus and Punjab Roadways till now, says transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said the newly launched vehicle tracking system (VTS) will be made mandatory for all private buses operating in the state.

Reviewing the functioning of the bus tracking system monitoring and control room in Chandigarh, Warring said that as the performance of private buses was not satisfactory in terms of safety, the installation of VTS would be ensured in them as well.

The system had been implemented in 1,450 buses of Punbus and Punjab Roadways till now, he said. “VTS is for checking speeding of buses, harsh braking and acceleration, overnight stay of buses, stoppage at any other place rather than designated stops, stay of buses at dhabas for more than 25 minutes, route diversion, bypassing cities, missing stops, real-time monitoring of arrival and departure from counters and actual travel distance covered,” he added.

The management information system was also generating reports on behaviour of drivers and conductors, usage of buses, utilisation of available staff, delays and advancement in the time of buses, kilometers covered by buses, etc, the minister said.

“On the basis of reports generated by the system and feedback of department officials, three best performing general managers of depots and 10 drivers and conductors each will be honoured every fortnight,” he said, warning non-performers of action.

Principal secretary (transport) K Siva Prasad and director (transport) Bhupinder Singh were among those present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out