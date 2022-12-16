Vijay Diwas: Ex-servicemen rally held in Jammu

An ex-servicemen rally and a wreath laying ceremony to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war marked the ‘Vijay Diwas’ celebrations here on Friday.

The ceremony began with Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Western Command, laying the wreath at the ‘Balidan Stambh’ war memorial, a defence spokesperson said.

Corps commander, Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, director general of J&K Police Dilbag Singh along with other senior officers of Army, BSF, police and civil administration also laid wreath at the war memorial.

Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to commemorate India’s win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh as a sovereign country.

Lt Gen Khanduri recounted the bravery, valour and sacrifices by the Indian armed forces during the war.

He expressed gratitude towards ex-servicemen for their contributions towards the security and integrity of the nation and also assured them of the wholehearted and unstinting support from the serving fraternity.

Needy ex-servicemen, ‘Veer Naris’ and dependants were provided with wheelchairs and felicitated on the occasion, the spokesperson said.