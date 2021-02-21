IND USA
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra scored an impressive 117 runs.
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh stun Haryana in opening tie

For Chandigarh, medium-pacer Jagjit Sandhu scalped four wickets, while Ankit Kaushik scored an unbeaten knock of 78 runs from 66 deliveries
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST

Chandigarh began their Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group campaign on a winning note, beating Haryana by three wickets in a thrilling tie in Kolkata on Sunday after captain Manan Vohra scored an impressive 117 runs to lay the foundation for a successful chase.

Needing nine off the last over, Ankit Kaushik chased the scare in the first three balls. He hit a match-winning 66-ball knock of 78 runs and remained unbeaten. Chandigarh have earned four points with this victory.

Upon winning the toss, Chandigarh chose to field. Led by opener Himanshu Rana’s century (102 runs) and useful innings each from Rahul Tewatia (73 runs) and Arun Chaprana (50 runs), Haryana scored 299 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. For Chandigarh, medium-pacer Jagjit Sandhu scalped four wickets.

In reply, Chandigarh team coached by former Indian pacer VRV Singh, chased the target losing seven wickets in 49.3 overs. Manan scored a 120-ball knock of 117 runs; Shivam Bhambri played notably well with a 46-ball knock of 48 runs. But it was Ankit, who impressively sealed the fate in Chandigarh’s favour in the last over finish with his brilliant innings.

Scores in brief

Haryana: 299 for 9 in 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 102, Rahul Tewatia 73, Arun Chaprana 50, Jagjit Sandhu 3 for 36, Gurinder Singh 2 for 50) lost to Chandigarh: 300 for 7 in 50 overs 49.3 overs (Manan Vohra 117, Ankit Kaushik 78 not out, Shivam Bhambri 48, SP Kumar 2 for 34, Rahul Tewatia 2 for 66, Arun Chaprana 2 for 66) by three wickets

