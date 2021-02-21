Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh stun Haryana in opening tie
Chandigarh began their Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group campaign on a winning note, beating Haryana by three wickets in a thrilling tie in Kolkata on Sunday after captain Manan Vohra scored an impressive 117 runs to lay the foundation for a successful chase.
Needing nine off the last over, Ankit Kaushik chased the scare in the first three balls. He hit a match-winning 66-ball knock of 78 runs and remained unbeaten. Chandigarh have earned four points with this victory.
Upon winning the toss, Chandigarh chose to field. Led by opener Himanshu Rana’s century (102 runs) and useful innings each from Rahul Tewatia (73 runs) and Arun Chaprana (50 runs), Haryana scored 299 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. For Chandigarh, medium-pacer Jagjit Sandhu scalped four wickets.
In reply, Chandigarh team coached by former Indian pacer VRV Singh, chased the target losing seven wickets in 49.3 overs. Manan scored a 120-ball knock of 117 runs; Shivam Bhambri played notably well with a 46-ball knock of 48 runs. But it was Ankit, who impressively sealed the fate in Chandigarh’s favour in the last over finish with his brilliant innings.
Scores in brief
Haryana: 299 for 9 in 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 102, Rahul Tewatia 73, Arun Chaprana 50, Jagjit Sandhu 3 for 36, Gurinder Singh 2 for 50) lost to Chandigarh: 300 for 7 in 50 overs 49.3 overs (Manan Vohra 117, Ankit Kaushik 78 not out, Shivam Bhambri 48, SP Kumar 2 for 34, Rahul Tewatia 2 for 66, Arun Chaprana 2 for 66) by three wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh stun Haryana in opening tie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subhash Chawla takes over as Chandigarh Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala’s Christian cemetery gets a fresh lease of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When life got magnified under a lens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why fusion of modern, alternative medicine is unfeasible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More students allowed in Panjab University hostels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab cop takes lift from biker in Chandigarh, steals ₹1.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
66% health workers skip Covid vaccine in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision yet on visitors at Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox