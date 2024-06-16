Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it: Seechewal

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said on Sunday that the residents of villages located on the banks of the Sutlej River should protect the water body. He was addressing an event to mark the martyrdom day of Sikh guru Arjan Dev at Khasi Kala village of the district. Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal (HT Photo)

He said that during the first phase of service at the Buddha Nullah, saplings were being planted to increase greenery around it. He said that the process of planting saplings will be accelerated during the rainy season.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Paying tributes to the Sikh guru, Seechewal said that planting trees was important to get rid of the rising global warming. Referring to the effect of climate change, Seechewal said that 310 districts of the country have come under its effect, due to which agriculture was getting affected. These include nine districts of Punjab, eight of Himachal Pradesh and 11 districts of Haryana, he said.

Citing a six-year-old report of the Central Ground Water Board, Seechewal said that by 2039, water in Punjab would go down to a depth of over 1,000 feet. Referring to the report of Fund War Nature, he said that the 30 cities of the country will face a water crisis by 2050, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Chandigarh.

Gurdwara Dhakki Sahib chief sewadar Bhagat Singh took the responsibility of taking care of the saplings being planted on the banks of Buddha Nullah and said that ever since the campaign to clean the water body was launched, there has been some relief from the pollution. He appealed to the devotees to adopt plants on the banks of the river.

Later, Seechewal checked the working of common effluence treatment plants on the Tajpur Road and shared the information with the chairperson of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).