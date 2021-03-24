Virus claims 4 more lives in HP; case count crosses 61K mark

There has been no let-up in coronavirus infections in Himachal Pradesh, with the state recording 157 new cases, taking the state’s case count to 61,035 while death toll mounted to 1,012 after four more patients succumbed to the infection.

Of the new cases, 57 were reported in Una, 27 in Hamirpur, 22 in Kangra, 21 in Shimla, nine in Sirmaur, seven in Solan, six in Mandi, four in Bilaspur and two in Chamba. Recoveries reached 58,550 after 83 people recovered. The active caseload has climbed to 1,455.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 10,713 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,382 cases, and Kangra with 9,010 cases. Solan has 7,072 cases, Kullu 4,502, Sirmaur 3,767, Una 3,649, Hamirpur 3,202, Bilaspur 3,097, Chamba 2,990, Kinnaur 1,394, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,258.