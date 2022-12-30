Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Visibility remains low in Ludhiana amid fog, several trains delayed

Visibility remains low in Ludhiana amid fog, several trains delayed

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Many trains were delayed inconveniencing passengers — who were left harried at the Ludhiana railway station with delays extending up to 10-12 hours

Students riding bicycles amid early-morning fog in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Students riding bicycles amid early-morning fog in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With a blanket of dense fog engulfing parts of northern India, several trains plying through Ludhiana were delayed due to low visibility.

While a total of 16 trains on eight routes were cancelled in advance at the beginning of December, many other trains were delayed on Thursday inconveniencing passengers — who were left harried with delays extending up to 10-12 hours.

Train Malwa Express was delayed by more than three hours, KRBA-ASR Express was running late by 10 hours, while the Ganga Sutlej Express was delayed by eight hours> The same train plying towards Dhanbad from Firozpur Cantt was running late by five hours. HWH Jat Himgiri Express was running late by eight hours.

A passenger travelling to his native place in Uttar Pradesh said, “I have been waiting for the train for the past two hours and came to know the train is delayed by 10 hours.”

Laxmi Devi, another passenger, echoed the sentiment, saying, “I was forced to ask the railways to refund the money after sitting for three hours at the railway station.”

Speaking of the same, a railway official said, “Railway authorities cancelled the trains in advance till March and circulated the list to avoid any inconvenience to the public.”

Notably, Northern Railways in the beginning of December released the list of trains that will remain cancelled till February-March 2023. This includes 12 long-route trains to and from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

To and fro trains from Banmankhi Junction to Amritsar will remain cancelled till March 2, 2023, Nangal Dam-Amritsar will remain cancelled till February 28, 2023. In addition, to and fro trains on the Chandigarh-Amritsar route have been cancelled till March 1, and Amritsar-Jayanagar, Ajmer-Amritsar, Tata Nagar-Amritsar, Kolkata-Amritsar routes till March 2.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) cold waves and dense foggy conditions have dipped visibility massively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out