Visibility remains low in Ludhiana amid fog, several trains delayed

With a blanket of dense fog engulfing parts of northern India, several trains plying through Ludhiana were delayed due to low visibility.

While a total of 16 trains on eight routes were cancelled in advance at the beginning of December, many other trains were delayed on Thursday inconveniencing passengers — who were left harried with delays extending up to 10-12 hours.

Train Malwa Express was delayed by more than three hours, KRBA-ASR Express was running late by 10 hours, while the Ganga Sutlej Express was delayed by eight hours> The same train plying towards Dhanbad from Firozpur Cantt was running late by five hours. HWH Jat Himgiri Express was running late by eight hours.

A passenger travelling to his native place in Uttar Pradesh said, “I have been waiting for the train for the past two hours and came to know the train is delayed by 10 hours.”

Laxmi Devi, another passenger, echoed the sentiment, saying, “I was forced to ask the railways to refund the money after sitting for three hours at the railway station.”

Speaking of the same, a railway official said, “Railway authorities cancelled the trains in advance till March and circulated the list to avoid any inconvenience to the public.”

Notably, Northern Railways in the beginning of December released the list of trains that will remain cancelled till February-March 2023. This includes 12 long-route trains to and from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

To and fro trains from Banmankhi Junction to Amritsar will remain cancelled till March 2, 2023, Nangal Dam-Amritsar will remain cancelled till February 28, 2023. In addition, to and fro trains on the Chandigarh-Amritsar route have been cancelled till March 1, and Amritsar-Jayanagar, Ajmer-Amritsar, Tata Nagar-Amritsar, Kolkata-Amritsar routes till March 2.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) cold waves and dense foggy conditions have dipped visibility massively.