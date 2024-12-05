Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Visitors explore folk cultures at Chandigarh National Crafts Mela

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Regular features included the daily quiz contest for children and an on-the-spot photography competition on the theme “Glimpses from Crafts Mela” organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademy

Enthusiasts from the tricity visited the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram on Wednesday. The morning and evening sessions cut out for the regular performances included folk singing by Murli Rajasthani, and folk dances of various regions, including dogri (J&K), kalbelia (Rajasthan), mathuri (Telangana), hozagiri (Tripura), bihu (Assam), purulia chhau (West Bengal), pung cholam/ dhol cholam/ dhangta (Manipur), sirmauri naati (HP), badhai (MP), balti (Ladakh) and dhamaali (J&K).

An artiste performing a Gujarati folk dance during the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram. (HT Photo)
An artiste performing a Gujarati folk dance during the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram. (HT Photo)

The visitors enjoyed the ground performances, including “behurupiyas”, “nachaars”, “nagada” , “been jogis”, “baajigars” and “kathputli” (Puppet show).

Regular features included the daily quiz contest for children and an on-the-spot photography competition on the theme “Glimpses from Crafts Mela” organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademy. The Heritage Street and the Punjab village set up were prominent hotspots for the urbane folks.Camel ride offered fun to the visitors. Foodies enjoyed various types of cuisines and culinary delights. Fabric, furniture, artificial jewellery and woollen garment stalls witnessed a huge rush.

Singer Feroz Khan performed popular songs, including “Bara Pyar Si Tenu Karda,” “Naka Saaliyan Da,” “Beparwahan Nall Pyar De Saude Nahin Hunde,” “Tere Ton Bina,” “Tun Injj Miliya Kar” and “Tera Jikkar Daateya.”

Inder Arya, a folk singer from Uttarakhand, will inform at the mela on Thursday.

The mela will continue till December 8.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On