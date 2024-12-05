Visitors explore folk cultures at Chandigarh National Crafts Mela

Enthusiasts from the tricity visited the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram on Wednesday. The morning and evening sessions cut out for the regular performances included folk singing by Murli Rajasthani, and folk dances of various regions, including dogri (J&K), kalbelia (Rajasthan), mathuri (Telangana), hozagiri (Tripura), bihu (Assam), purulia chhau (West Bengal), pung cholam/ dhol cholam/ dhangta (Manipur), sirmauri naati (HP), badhai (MP), balti (Ladakh) and dhamaali (J&K). An artiste performing a Gujarati folk dance during the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram. (HT Photo)

The visitors enjoyed the ground performances, including “behurupiyas”, “nachaars”, “nagada” , “been jogis”, “baajigars” and “kathputli” (Puppet show).

Regular features included the daily quiz contest for children and an on-the-spot photography competition on the theme “Glimpses from Crafts Mela” organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademy. The Heritage Street and the Punjab village set up were prominent hotspots for the urbane folks.Camel ride offered fun to the visitors. Foodies enjoyed various types of cuisines and culinary delights. Fabric, furniture, artificial jewellery and woollen garment stalls witnessed a huge rush.

Singer Feroz Khan performed popular songs, including “Bara Pyar Si Tenu Karda,” “Naka Saaliyan Da,” “Beparwahan Nall Pyar De Saude Nahin Hunde,” “Tere Ton Bina,” “Tun Injj Miliya Kar” and “Tera Jikkar Daateya.”

Inder Arya, a folk singer from Uttarakhand, will inform at the mela on Thursday.

The mela will continue till December 8.