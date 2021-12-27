Voter ID-cards recovered from BJP worker are genuine: Chandigarh Police

Police confirmed on Sunday that the 150 voter-id cards recovered from a BJP worker in Sector 34, a day before the municipal corporation elections, are genuine.

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress had alleged that they were fake and an altercation had even broken out in Sector 34, during which former mayor Poonam Sharma and Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chief spokesperson Anish Garg were allegedly assaulted, a video of which has gone viral.

Police had arrested a BJP worker, Sanjeet Kumar of Sector 33, from the spot. Kumar was distributing the i-d cards.

Meanwhile, block-level officer Vasu, who was entrusted with the distribution of the cards, was also suspended. Kumar has been booked under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).