V-P in city today, security up, traffic curbs in place

Tight security arrangements and traffic restrictions have been put in place across the city and on the Panjab University campus ahead of the visit of vice-president and university chancellor C P Radhakrishnan on Friday. Radhakrishnan to inaugurate the upgraded facility at SAIF/CIL and PU Technology Innovation Forum. (HT FILE)

The Chandigarh Traffic Police has issued separate advisories regulating vehicular movement to manage congestion during both the V-Ps visit and city-wide Janmashtami celebrations.

Radhakrishnan is scheduled to reach the university around 11.30am and will remain on campus for more than four hours. During his visit, he will inaugurate the upgraded advanced instrumentation facility at the Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility/Central Instrumentation Laboratory (SAIF/CIL) and the Panjab University Technology Innovation Forum (PU TIF), besides addressing students, faculty, and staff at the university auditorium.

The vice-president is also scheduled to meet delegations of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) and non-teaching employees.

Dignitaries including Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari are expected to attend the programme.

Ahead of the visit, the campus has undergone a quick makeover, featuring painting, tree trimming, and general repairs in accordance with the vice-president’s protocols.

Traffic restrictions and advisories

Traffic restrictions for the vice-president’s visit will be enforced in two phases: from 10.30am to 11.30am and later from 2.45pm to 3.30pm. Movement will be regulated along Dakshin Marg from the Airport Light Point to New Labour Chowk (Sector 20/21-33/34); Sarovar Path from New Labour Chowk to Sector 7/8-18/19 Chowk; Madhya Marg from Sector 7/8-18/19 Chowk to PGI Chowk; and Vidya Path from PGI Chowk toward UIET College in Sector 25.

Separately, in view of Janmashtami celebrations, traffic regulations will remain in effect from 12pm to 1am along the stretch of Dakshin Marg between Kissan Bhawan Chowk (Sector 22/23-35/36) and Batra Chowk (Sector 23/24-36/37). Restrictions will also apply between the Sector 20/21 Light Point and the Sector 20/30 Light Point throughout the festivities.

The traffic police have advised citizens against parking or operating vehicles on cycle tracks, pedestrian pathways, and designated no-parking zones. Commuters have been advised to monitor real-time updates via Chandigarh Traffic Police’s official social media channels to navigate around restricted corridors.