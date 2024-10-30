Wanted for Ferozepur-Tarn Taran murders, two arrested in Lucknow

Two shooters, wanted in connection with murders in Ferozepur and Tarn Taran, were arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in Lucknow, officials said on Tuesday. Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (north) Ram Nayan Singh said the two suspects have been identified as Bikramjit, alias Vicky, of Sur Singh village and Punjab Singh of Sandhra village, both in Tarn Taran district. Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (north) Ram Nayan Singh said the two suspects have been identified as Bikramjit, alias Vicky, of Sur Singh village and Punjab Singh of Sandhra village, both in Tarn Taran district. (HT Photo)

Operating reportedly under the directions of gangsters based abroad, the accused were arrested near a school in Indira Nagar, Sector 14, Lucknow, where they had been residing in a rented accommodation provided by their foreign handlers, according to the police. The custody of the two suspects has been given to Punjab cops who will take their transit remand from a court in Lucknow.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Bikramjit, alias Vicky, is accused in the murder of AAP worker Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Chohla, in Tarn Taran in March this year while Punjab Singh is the key accused in the triple murder in Ferozepur district that took place on September 3.

According to DGP Yadav, both have criminal histories with Vicky facing 12 criminal cases pertaining to murder, robbery and NDPS Act offences while Punjab Singh has four criminal cases pertaining to murder, NDPS Act, Arms Act and rape. Police teams have also impounded a car (PB60D0036) in which they were travelling, he added.

He said recovery of weapons used in both the crimes is expected in coming days. Further investigations are on to establish their backward and forward linkages, he added.

Sharing the operational details, ADGP AGTF Promod Ban said that an information based on human intelligence was received about possible hideouts and vehicle details of the two shooters in Lucknow. The AGTF, under the supervision of AIG Sandeep Goel, shared the information with Lucknow police following which joint teams of the AGTF, led by DSP Bikramjit Brar and Inspector Pushwinder Singh, along with Lucknow Police, successfully arrested the duo.

On September 3, five people (all relatives) were travelling in a car when six assailants on two motorcycles surrounded them and opened fire near a gurdwara in Ferozepur city. Three of them, including a woman whose wedding was scheduled in a couple of days, died. The deceased were Jaspreet Kaur, 22, her brother Akashdeep Singh, 21, and cousin Dildeep Singh, 32. The police had claimed that Dildeep had a dubious background and was involved in two cases of murder and had been booked under the Arms Act. It was stated that the killers’ target was Dildeep while others were caught in the cross-fire.

Four days later, the Maharashtra Police had arrested seven men in Aurangabad in connection with the murders after an operation based on intelligence from the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

In March this year, AAP worker Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, was shot dead near a railway crossing near Fatehabad town of Tarn Taran.