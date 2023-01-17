Wanted for planting drugs: Ludhiana vegetable mandi president arrested by STF

Wanted by the Special Task Force (STF) for implanting drugs in the car of an arhtiya (commission agent) to implicate him in a case of drug peddling, Gurkamal Singh Ellu, Ludhiana sabzi mandi (vegetable market) president was arrested on Monday night. The accused was avoiding police for the past two and a half years.

Following the information provided by the accused, the STF have booked a man named Pritpal Singh Ricky of Brown Road, who had provided drugs to him.

Inspector Harbans Singh, Incharge STF Ludhiana, said that on September 23 last year, STF had booked Ellu for planting 500 grams opium and 180 intoxicating pills in the car of the arhtiya Manoj Kumar Monu with intention to implicate him in a case of drug peddling.

According to the STF officials, Ellu had planted drugs in the car of the arhtiya with the help of a labourer Mukesh Kumar alias Khali following personal enmity.

Mukesh Kumar was arrested by the STF on September 20 for hiding contraband in the car of arhtiya. During investigation, STF found that Gurkamal Singh Ellu had hatched a conspiracy and planted drugs in Manoj’s car through Mukesh Kumar alias Khali. After hiding drugs in the car Mukesh himself gave a tip-off to the STF.

On October 23, Gurkamal Singh Ellu was booked by the police for threatening the wife of the arhtiya asking for withdrawing the case lodged against him for planting drugs in the car of her husband.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Shabnam, wife of Manoj Kumar of Azad Nagar of Bahadurke Road. Ellu had applied for bail in the Supreme Court, after the local court and Punjab and Haryana high court had dismissed his bail application. Ellu did not get any relief from the apex court either.

Further the Inspector added that Ricky is already facing trials in drug peddling cases. The STF will also involve Khali for questioning who was already out on bail.