(Ward delimitation) MC polls Opposition leaders criticise changes in draft notification

A day after the municipal corporation (MC) issued a draft notification of delimitation of wards, major alterations in internal boundaries and changes in wards representing Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Class (BC) categories have triggered criticism among leaders of the opposition parties. Several wards were expanded, encompassing multiple areas with populations exceeding 15,000, while others were reduced to populations below 8,000. (HT Photo)

The city municipal corporation on Friday invited objections and suggestions from the public after the local bodies department issued the draft notification for ward delimitation.

Even though the total number of wards remains unchanged at 95, the numbering of the wards have been changed and majority of ward boundaries have been altered. Several wards were expanded, encompassing multiple areas with populations exceeding 15,000, while others were reduced to populations below 8,000.

The allocation of wards follows a pattern: Even-numbered wards are designated for male councilors, while odd-numbered wards are reserved for women. The city has been divided into 95 wards, with 50% reserved for women. Additionally, fourteen wards have been set aside for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, while two are allocated for the Backward Class (BC) categories as reserved during last elections.

Notably, Ward number 1, which was previously reserved for SC women category, has now been reclassified as general category for women. The Guru Har Rai Nagar area, with approximately 750 voters, has been removed from Ward number 1.

Ward number 58, previously comprising sections of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, underwent significant changes in the new draft of ward delimitation. The inclusion of areas from Barewal Road has resulted in an increase of over 5,000 votes in ward number 58.

Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and MC authorities for an “impractical and biased” draft, questioning the need for a 13-month-long process and significant expenses if the ward count remains unchanged.

Former councilors and activists have announced to file objections with the MC authorities on Monday, citing multiple errors and amendments that they claim are against the law.

Ranjit Singh Dhillon, the district president of Shiromani Akali Dal, said the changes in wards won by their party indicate a lack of confidence on the part of the AAP in winning elections.

Of particular concern is the transformation of ward number 54, previously won by the SAD candidate, which has now been divided into different areas assigned to four different wards. Additionally, ward number 46, held by the SAD for the past three decades, has been reclassified and reserved under the SC category.

Dhillon said that these alterations go against the law, which stipulates that a ward cannot remain in the same gender category for more than three consecutive terms. He cited the example of ward number 9, which changed from SC women category in 2012 to women general category in 2018, and now, as ward number 29, has been reserved once again for general category for women.

Sanjay Talwar, district president of Congress, voiced strong reservations about the ward delimitation process carried out by the MC and AAP government. He pointed out that in the previous councilor elections, Congress had secured 62 seats. In the current delimitation, many wards have been altered, raising questions about the poor confidence of the AAP government.

He highlighted how ward number 5, which was never categorised under Backward Class category, has now been reserved under the category.

Public Action Committee Mattewara, Sutlej and Buddha Dariya (PAC) has expressed concern over the the callous approach of the civic body regarding the delimitation process of wards being followed for the upcoming MC elections.

Talking about the display format of the ward map, members of the PAC said, “PAC is really concerned about the process being followed for MC elections. The civic body has started the process of elections in such a callous manner that citizens cannot even read the map without a telescope or a ladder. How can councilors elected through such a non-serious process be expected to solve serious issues.”

