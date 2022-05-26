Waterlogging haunts transporters in Ludhiana
Belying the civic body’s claims of being ‘monsoon ready’, acute water logging has returned to haunt transporters in the industrial hub after a fresh spell of rain broke the 80-day dry spell in the city.
Compounding the issue, the drain passing through Transport Nagar is blocked due to ongoing construction work to cover the Shivaji Nagar Nullah. Anticipating similar troubles in the rainy season, members of the Ludhiana Goods Transport Association met municipal corporation joint commissioner Ankur Mohindroo and urged him to take corrective steps in a time-bound manner.
Ludhiana Goods Transport Association president JP Aggarwal said, “Transport Nagar is a low-lying area so rain water from adjoining areas accumulates in the locality. This rainwater should ideally drain into the Shivaji Nagar nullah through an internal drain, but the nullah has remained choked this year due to ongoing construction work. Goods stored in godowns are damaged due to waterlogging.”
Mahindroo reportedly assured the transporters that the internal drain in the area will be cleared by the weekend, but association members contended that this was not a permanent solution to the problem.
Spread over 114 acres, Transport Nagar is dependent on sewer lines that were built in the 1980s. These sewer lines have not been replaced though the pressure on the existing infrastructure has increased multifold with the increase in population. At present, around 500 transporters are working in the area.
Slamming the MC for failing to improve the state of roads, transporters said that vehicles run the risk of overturning on the pot-hole riddled roads.
The association’s press secretary, Jagdish Singh Jassowal, said they had been requesting authorities to clean the sewer lines and install storm sewers in the area for years, but to no avail. “These officials never step out of their offices to check the ground reality, and transporters have to bear the brunt each year. Waterlogging makes it difficult to step out of the office.”
“Authorities have also failed to carry out a cleanliness drive in the area, due to which the transporters have to work in unhygienic conditions,” said Jassowal.
The joint commissioner remained unavailable for comment, despite repeated attempts. MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said directions had been issued to clean the internal drain in Transport Nagar. “Officials concerned have also been directed to allow the internal Transport Nagar drain to flow into the Shivaji Nagar drain by mid-June.”
-
Atal Apartments Scheme: Make correction in application, seek refund by May 30
The Ludhiana Improvement Trust has given applicants for flats under the Atal Apartments Scheme till May 30, to make corrections in their forms and seek refund of earnest money. The draw of lots will be held on June 16 at Nehru Sidhant Kender, Pakhowal Road, at 10 am. Objections and suggestions regarding the project and applications can be submitted at the LIT office in Feroze Gandhi market by 3 pm on May 30.
-
Ludhiana | Drug addict thrashes, attempts to rape 62-year-old mother, held
A drug addict was arrested for thrashing and attempting to rape his 62-year-old mother on Wednesday. Assistant sub-inspector Onkar Singh, who is the investigating officer, said the complainant had been brutally thrashed.” She has suffered internal injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.” The accused's father had died around a year ago, while his wife had left him after two months of marriage.
-
Death in police custody: Kin stage protest in Ludhiana
The family and relatives of Deepak Shukla, who died in February 2020 after allegedly being tortured in police custody, staged a sit-in protest outside the police commissioner's office demanding immediate arrest of the accused cops on Wednesday. The cops were suspended after a probe. The victim's father, Vinod Kumar Shukla of Mandi Ahmedgarh said a local court had issued non-bailable warrants against the accused, but the cops were deliberately not arresting the trio.
-
Ludhiana | Road safety activists demand legal action against BJP unit president
Two days after BJP district president Pushpinder Singhal accused traffic cops of misbehaving with him, a road safety NGO has demanded legal action against the politician for obstructing police personnel from discharging their duty. The BJP leader said he did not mind the challan, but the traffic cops' behaviour was unacceptable. The leader then sat on the bonnet of the cops' car, which was purportedly standing in a no-parking zone, demanding issuance of challan.
-
Bus drivers of 2 pvt schools in Ludhiana challaned for violating safety norms
A joint team of the district child protection unit and local police, education and transport departments on Wednesday challaned bus drivers of two private schools in Shastri Nagar for violation of provisions under the Safe School Transport Policy. The checks were conducted at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School and RS Model Senior Secondary School, both in Shastri Nagar.
