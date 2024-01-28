 Weapons, ammo, heroin seized in BSF-STF joint op, 2 held - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Weapons, ammo, heroin seized in BSF-STF joint op, 2 held

Weapons, ammo, heroin seized in BSF-STF joint op, 2 held

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jan 28, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Acting on specific information, BSF and STF personnel conducted a raid on a house in Gurdaspur’s Deriwal Kiran village late Thursday night, a BSF spokesperson said.

Two people were arrested and weapons and ammunition seized from their possession in Gurdaspur district in a joint operation by the Border Security Force and the state’s Special Task Force, officials said on Saturday.

The BSF and Punjab Police personnel recovered a drone and a packet of heroin weighing 519 gm from a field in Amritsar district’s Mode village. (Source: X)
The BSF and Punjab Police personnel recovered a drone and a packet of heroin weighing 519 gm from a field in Amritsar district’s Mode village. (Source: X)

Acting on specific information, BSF and STF personnel conducted a raid on a house in Gurdaspur’s Deriwal Kiran village late Thursday night, a BSF spokesperson said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

During the search, 100 gm of heroin and 13 rounds of a .32-bore pistol were found, he said.

Thereafter, joint teams of the two forces conducted another raid on a house in Uppal village during which they seized a pump action gun (PAG-type) along with 10 rounds and a pistol with one .32 bore cartridge.

Two people were arrested in the operation, the spokesperson added.

Drone, heroin recovered in Amritsar

In another incident, BSF and Punjab Police personnel recovered a drone and a packet of heroin weighing 519 gm from a field in Amritsar district’s Mode village, he added.

The search operation was conducted on Friday based on specific information, the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On