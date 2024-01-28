Weapons, ammo, heroin seized in BSF-STF joint op, 2 held

Two people were arrested and weapons and ammunition seized from their possession in Gurdaspur district in a joint operation by the Border Security Force and the state’s Special Task Force, officials said on Saturday. The BSF and Punjab Police personnel recovered a drone and a packet of heroin weighing 519 gm from a field in Amritsar district’s Mode village. (Source: X)

Acting on specific information, BSF and STF personnel conducted a raid on a house in Gurdaspur’s Deriwal Kiran village late Thursday night, a BSF spokesperson said.

During the search, 100 gm of heroin and 13 rounds of a .32-bore pistol were found, he said.

Thereafter, joint teams of the two forces conducted another raid on a house in Uppal village during which they seized a pump action gun (PAG-type) along with 10 rounds and a pistol with one .32 bore cartridge.

Two people were arrested in the operation, the spokesperson added.

Drone, heroin recovered in Amritsar

In another incident, BSF and Punjab Police personnel recovered a drone and a packet of heroin weighing 519 gm from a field in Amritsar district’s Mode village, he added.

The search operation was conducted on Friday based on specific information, the official added.