Weather update: Chandigarh, brace for foggy nights

A sunny Monday afternoon brought a four-degree temperature rise, but the respite will be short-lived. Dense for is expected to return from Tuesday according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the officials, following the rain, winds from the Western Disturbance (WD) active in the region kept fog from forming on Monday and led to clear skies in the city. However, chances of dense fog, especially late at night and early in the morning, will now continue throughout the week.

Maximum temperature rose from 18.4°C on Sunday to 22.6°C on Monday, 4.2 degrees above normal. Minimum temperature fell from 11°C on Sunday to 8.3°C on Monday, still 1.4 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, maximum temperature is expected to remain between 19°C and 23°C, while minimum temperature will remain between 8°C and 9°C.