Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Weather update: Cloudy sky to continue, showers likely in Chandigarh today

Weather update: Cloudy sky to continue, showers likely in Chandigarh today

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 01:27 AM IST

The maximum temperature went up from 23.1°C on Wednesday to 24.5°C on Thursday. The minimum rose from 9.4°C on Wednesday to 9.6°C on Thursday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 22°C and 25°C while minimum temperature will hover between 10°C and 16°C.

A dark cloud hovering over the Fateh Burj in Chappar Chiri, Mohali, on Monday. (Sanjeev Sharma//HT)
A dark cloud hovering over the Fateh Burj in Chappar Chiri, Mohali, on Monday. (Sanjeev Sharma//HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Cloudy weather is likely to continue on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There is also a chance of light rain because of an active Western Disturbance (WD) in the area, however, clear skies are likely again over the weekend.

The maximum temperature went up from 23.1°C on Wednesday to 24.5°C on Thursday. The minimum rose from 9.4°C on Wednesday to 9.6°C on Thursday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 22°C and 25°C while minimum temperature will hover between 10°C and 16°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out