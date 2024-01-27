Week after 8-yr-old’s brutal rape, murder in Chandigarh, accused nabbed from Bihar

A week after the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Hallomajra, police have arrested the accused, Heera Lal, from his hideout in Bihar. Police arrested Heera Lal, who was identified on basis of a closed-circuit television camera footage in the area and was seen carrying a handbag. (HT File)

The child’s body, with the throat slit and multiple stab wounds, was discovered near a dumping site in Hallomajra on January 22, three days after she went missing on January 19. The autopsy had confirmed rape, police said. The body was found in a semi-naked state and hidden under a pile of garbage, around 600 metres from her house.

Police arrested Heera Lal, who was identified on basis of a closed-circuit television camera footage in the area and was seen carrying a handbag. His rented room has been locked since January 19, police said.

Heera Lal has been booked for murder and rape under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sector 31 police station.