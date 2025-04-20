Wheat crop on 100 acres gutted in Punjab’s Zira

More than 100 acres of standing wheat crop was gutted in a devastating fire in the fields of four villages in Zira, a sub-division of Ferozepur, on Saturday, officials said. As per information fire, fuelled by strong winds, affected crop in Malsian Kalan, Tindwan, Basti Gamewali, and Basti Hajiwali villages spanning over 100 acres.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, the officials added.

Gurwinder Singh, a farmer from Malsian Kalan, stated that the fire originated near Malle Ke Road and rapidly spread through the fields.

“The fire broke out around 1 PM in the fields of Malsian Kalan village. One tractor was also reportedly damaged in the incident,” he said.

Approximately 20 acres of crop belonging to farmers Nachhattar Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Surjeet Singh and Master Ranjit Singh, 15 acres of Nirmal Singh, and 25 acres of Chanan Singh were gutted.

Executive magistrate Harminder Singh visited the spot and assured the farmers of all the support. “A detailed report of the loss is being prepared so that compensation from the Punjab government can be arranged for the affected farmers,” he said.