Wife, aide held for killing man in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police cracked the murder case of a man in Sopore town, north Kashmir, within two days by arresting his wife and her alleged aide, officials said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Shaista, wife of Reyaz Ahmad Mir, and her lover Waseem Akram Lone after the former confessed to killing her husband on Thursday night and then filing a missing report.

The body of 48-year-old Reyaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Zaloora, Sopore, and the father of four children, was found in a closed sewage trench near his house on Friday after Shaista filed a missing report in Bomai police station on Friday morning, Sopore SSP Shabir Nawab said, addressing a press conference.

“The SHO concerned and the police party reached the spot and started searching around the house. Close to the house is a sewage trench, which was covered with a lid. When the police party removed that lid, they found the dead body of Reyaz Mir,” he added.

“The investigation was started and some suspects were called to the police station. When we questioned the wife of Reyaz Ahmad we came to know that she had an illegal relationship with a local youth from Tujar – Wasim Akram Lone. The wife confessed that she along with the youth murdered her husband. Both have been arrested,” he said.

The police have recovered the things used for the commission of the crime, including a rope, and are further questioning the duo.

The SSP also requested media and online portals to desist from disturbing the crime scene and starting a media trial. “The scene of crime helps police solve the crime. It gets disturbed. We are taking action against fake media persons,” he added.