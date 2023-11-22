The high court here on Tuesday scheduled the hearing in a case related to the possession of the Oberoi group’s high-end Hotel Wildflower Hall at Chharabra near Shimla for November 24 after the Himachal Pradesh government sought two days more time from the court to file its reply. Wildflower Hall possession case: Sukhu government seeks two days to file response

On November 17, the state government tried to take over the prime property by issuing executive orders, but the Oberoi Group of hotels approached the court. The court had put a stay on the executive order of the government and listed the case for November 21.

With government seeking two days time, the court scheduled the next hearing for November 24.

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and the district administration, along with heavy police force, had reached Chharabra in about 30 vehicles to take control of the hotel from Oberoi Group. The colonial-era property is built across 22 acres and has 86 rooms.

The high court on Saturday stayed execution of the order issued by the government following a petition and said, “The respondent state shall not interfere in the day-to-day management and possession of the hotel.” The high court sought information from the state government regarding its options in relation to the property by December 15.