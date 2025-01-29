Will attend talks with central delegation if health permits: Farmer leader Dallewal

Fasting farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal on Tuesday expressed his desire to attend the meeting with the central delegation on February 14 if his health permits. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26, speaks with the media, in Sangrur on Tuesday. (PTI)

The veteran leader’s fast-unto-death entered its 64th day on Tuesday. His health has started showing signs of improvement since January 18 when he started accepting medical aid.

“I urge farmers from across the country to visit Khanauri border on February 12 for the Kisan mahapanchayat as we are observing the anniversary of our protest. I feel this gathering will give me the strength to be physically present at the meeting with the central delegation,” said the farmer leader while addressing the media.

He said they will be holding an Akhand Path on January 30 for the success of the Morcha.

Dallewal also clarified that he had taken medical aid to stop his vomiting episodes, but his fast-unto-death is on.

“There are rumours that I have ended my fast-unto-death. But I want to clarify that my fast continues, and it will go on till our demands are met by the Union government. I am only taking medical aid,” said Dallewal.

‘No point of holding unity talks if SKM doesn’t want to join stir’

When asked about failed talks with Samyukta Kisan Union (SKM), Dallewal, in a TV interview, said there were ideological differences among the SKM and protesting unions.

“I admit that there are differences among the farmer unions. But they (SKM) should have strengthened the ongoing agitation as the demand for MSP has been pending for a long time. I don’t understand why the unity talks have failed. If a resolution was passed by SKM in a Moga rally and it was supported by the people, then what is the hurdle? We are inching towards victory and only need a final push. If SKM leaders think that they will not join the stir at Khanauri and Shambhu, then why are they (SKM) even holding unity talks,” he said.