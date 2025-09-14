Will facilitate Punjab, Hry CMs’ meet over Ghaggar dispute: Guv

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, during his visit to several areas of Sangrur and Patiala districts, on Saturday said he would facilitate a meeting between the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to find a solution to the decades old dispute over widening of Ghaggar river from Makraud Sahib Sahib to Karail village. The Haryana government has already obtained a stay order from the Supreme Court. Both states have been at loggerheads over the issue owing to the recurring flood threat. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, during his visit to several areas of Sangrur and Patiala districts, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In Makraud Sahib village, Kataria said, “I will facilitate a meeting of the chief ministers of both states. After that, a meeting of the technical experts will be arranged. If an agreement is reached, it will be easier to move forward as in absence of any agreement, the court case lingers on.”

“The overflow in Ghaggar river inundated the surrounding areas in Patiala. In Sangrur where 6,000 to 7,000 hectares were flooded, the administration and people worked exceptionally well to mitigate the flood effects,” he said.

During his Patiala visit, he referred to the need for widening the river stretch from Makraud Sahib to Karail, as well as the Hansi-Butana canal and its siphons, to improve water flow. He chaired a review meeting with Patiala deputy commissioner Preeti Yadav, SSP Varun Sharma, army officers and officials of the drainage and district administration. The governor stressed the need to further strengthen weak embankments along the Ghaggar. The governor noted that around 60 points along the Ghaggar embankments have been identified for urgent strengthening, with regular monitoring required.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Kataria said Punjab had suffered unprecedented losses due to floods, even more than that of the 1988 crisis. He noted that a special girdawari has been launched to assess crop and property losses.

Regarding the CAG report, he said it can’t be challenged by anyone. Responding to a query, Kataria said the Prime Minister had sanctioned ₹1,600 crore as immediate assistance for Punjab, and assured that the Centre would extend further support once damage assessments are finalised.