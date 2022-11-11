Will fight for restoration of statehood, Article 370: Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that they will fight for the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir like restoration of statehood and defence of Article 370.

Bukhari interacted with media at the party headquarters where Imtiyaz Parray, Congress’ former Bandipora district president, came into Apni Party’s fold.

“We are bringing people on a single platform so that the next government which is formed is an experienced and honest one,” Bukhari said.

Apni Party, comprising mostly former ministers and legislators from the PDP, was formed soon after revocation of Article 370 in 2019. All top leaders of the party had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, making their party one of the first to reach out to the Centre after the move.

He claimed that his party started a new chapter in J&K politics.

Bukhari said they won’t provoke people based on emotions. “We will fight for their aspirations such as statehood, protection of land and jobs, and the defence of Articles 370 and 35-A,” he said.

“We want elections for the solution of people’s problems. The home minister has promised, so before the elections, statehood should be restored,” he added.

The Apni Party is organising a rally on November 12.