Will get development packages for Dera Bassi from Centre: Preneet Kaur

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Patiala Lok Sabha candidate Preneet Kaur on Sunday campaigned in Dera Bassi and Zirakpur which are part of Patiala parliamentary constituency. BJP candidate Preneet Kaur during her campaign in Dera Bassi on Sunday. (HT photo)

After paying obeisance at Gurdwara Nabha Sahib, Zirakpur, Kaur began her campaign and addressed gatherings at VIP Road, Furniture Market, Baltana, BJP office, Khatika Mohalla and Sidhpura in Dera Bassi, and Shalimar Enclave in Zirakpur.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She promised to bring special packages from the central government for health and education infrastructure for Dera Bassi and Zirakpur.

During her visit to Dera Bassi constituency, the four-time Patiala MP assured workers about the party’s win at Patiala seat. “The kind of response and love I am getting from the people, I am confident that we will win the seat. People know that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development model will lead to welfare of the state whereas the present state government has only betrayed the people of Punjab,” Kaur said.

Kaur, who is relying heavily on PM Modi, said, “10 years of Modi government is proof of a people-centric government. The PM has launched many schemes which are directly benefiting crores of people across the country. The slogan of ‘Abki Bar 400 Par’ is definitely going to come true on June 4.”

Taking a dig at SAD candidate and former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma, Kaur said SAD candidates earlier procured lead from Dera Bassi constituency due to vote bank of the BJP and, thus this time, party workers will ensure victory for her.

Farmers stage protest

While Kaur did a roadshow in Zirakpur, scores of farmers protested against her during the campaign. Meanwhile, Zirakpur police swung into action to avoid any clash. Notably, rules were flouted by the BJP supporters as they were seen driving bikes without wearing helmets and were seen doing triple riding.

On the farmers’ protest at Dera Bassi, she said, “In a democratic society, everyone has the right to protest. My family has always been vocal for the farmers and I will again make them sit at the table with the Centre to find an appropriate way to solve their issues.”

Commenting on the recent death of a farmer, she said no one pushed the farmer and rather he died due to heat stroke. “I urge the farmers who are senior citizens or patients to stay at home in this hot weather,” Kaur added.

Kaur was stopped by women inside the gurdwara in Zirakpur and sought action against the sacrilege incidents of Guru Granth Sahib across the state.

During the campaign, Kaur was accompanied by former state chairman of Infotech Corporation and constituency election incharge SMS Sandhu, local BJP leaders Manpreet Banni Sandhu, Ekta Nagpal, Pushpinder Mehta, councillor Neha Sharma, Mukesh Gandhi, Naveen Sangwan, Suresh Khatkar, Shruti Bhardwaj, Pritpal Singh and Amarinder Raja.