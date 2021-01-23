Will not disrupt Republic Day functions in Haryana: BKU (Charuni)
Bhartiya Kisan Union Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Saturday said that his supporters will not disrupt Republic Day programmes in the state.
Charuni released a video message and appealed to workers to avoid any confrontation with the police.
“Republic Day is a national festival and I request all farmers not to disrupt or oppose any programme at the district or state level as creating disruption at these programmes will send a wrong message,” Charuni said.
He, however, clarified that protests against political rallies will continue.
Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been made in Panipat where chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is to unfurl the national flag at the state-level programme.
Earlier, BKU Mann faction also announced that it will not oppose any Republic Day programme in the state.
The Republic Day function will be first public programme of the chief minister after protesters ransacked the venue of his kisan mahapanchayat at Kaimla village of Karnal district on January 10, forcing the chief minister to cancel the programme.
Later, Charuni took responsibility for the incident and announced that farmers will continue their protests against political rallies till the government accepts their demand to withdraw the three farm laws.
