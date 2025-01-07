Woman among 4 arrested with 5kg heroin in Amritsar

The Amritsar commissionerate police have busted a drug trafficking cartel with the arrest of four, including a woman, and seized 5kg heroin from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday. The Amritsar commissionerate police have busted a drug trafficking cartel with the arrest of four, including a woman, and seized 5kg heroin from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (19) and Baljeet Kaur (32), both resident of Muthiaval village in Tarn Taran; Maninder Singh (34), a resident of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran and Harpreet Singh (26), a resident of Lodhi Gujar village in Amritsar. Besides recovering heroin, police teams also impounded two motorcycles of the accused.

Yadav said all the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and were receiving consignments of drugs from across the border. Initial probe revealed that consignments were being dropped with the help of drones, he added.

The DGP said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

Sharing more details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on reliable information, a police team led by DCP Harpreet Singh Mander, ADCP (investigation) Navjot Singh, and ACP (detective) Kuldeep Singh, under the supervision of CIA staff-1 in-charge inspector Amolkdeep Singh, conducted an operation and apprehended Gurpreet Singh and his aunt Baljeet Kaur from Guru ki Wadali area along with 3kg heroin on January 1 this year.

Kaur’s husband Balbir Singh was arrested in 2022 under the NDPS Act by the Hindumalkot police in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and 5kg of heroin was recovered from him. He is currently lodged in Karnpur Jail, Rajasthan.

Bhullar said efforts are being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers and buyers, as well as to ascertain the total quantity of drugs purchased by the arrested individuals so far.

A case under Sections 21(c), 23, and 29/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Chheharta police station, Amritsar.

Two arrested with 1.44 quintals of poppy husk

Jalandhar: Jalandhar rural police have arrested two drug peddlers with 1.44 quintals of poppy husk during at special checking of vehicles at Lasara village of Jalandhar district.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh said acting on specific information, a team from Phillaur police station intercepted a truck carrying 1.44 quintals of crushed poppy husk concealed beneath sacks of onions and garlic.

The arrested accused have been identified as Buta Singh and Kulwant Singh, both residents of Sant Nagar, Phillaur. The truck used for transporting the contraband, bearing registration number PB-08-BR-9311, has been impounded.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested individuals were part of a well-organized drug syndicate transporting poppy husk from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab for distribution.

SSP said the police have also identified two key accomplices in the racket — Bir Singh alias Ghona and Surjit Singh alias Jita — who are currently absconding. These individuals are believed to have played crucial roles in coordinating the logistics and operations of the smuggling network. Raids are underway to apprehend them and gather further evidence on the syndicate.