Woman injured after miscreants enter house, fire shots

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 10, 2025 07:18 AM IST

In his complaint to Jind police, Vivek Sharma said that he along with his brother Narender Sharma and mother Archana were sitting at their home on Saturday evening.

The mother of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker suffered a gunshot injury after a group of four to five men fired shots at her in Jind on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

Jind Civil Lines SHO Vinod Kumar said that it was a case of personal rivalry. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The injured woman Archana Sharma is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jind. In his complaint to Jind police, Vivek Sharma said that he along with his brother Narender Sharma and mother Archana were sitting at their home on Saturday evening. The gate of the house was opened and the miscreants entered.

“A group of four to five men led by Ansh Sharma came there and fired shots in which my mother received bullet injuries. Earlier this week, Ansh and his aides had thrashed my brother Ravi, but police have not taken any action despite lodging a complaint,” he added.

Jind Civil Lines SHO Vinod Kumar said that it was a case of personal rivalry. The police are probing the case and checking the CCTV footage near the house of the injured,” he said. He further said that the injured woman is undergoing treatment, and she is fine.

