Woman killed, husband injured in Pinjore hit-and-run
Mahavir’s brother Satyavan, a resident of Housing Board Colony in Pinjore, in his complaint, told police that his brother, with his wife, was going to Panchkula to buy medicines on a scooter when the accident took place
A woman was killed after being run over by a truck while her husband was injured in Pinjore on Friday. The deceased was identified as Usha Devi of Pinjore and her injured husband as Mahavir Singh.
He said a truck hit the scooter from behind. As the husband and wife fell down from the scooter, the truck ran over the woman.
Both were rushed to civil hospital in Sector 6 where Usha was declared dead while Mahavir was under treatment. A case was registered against the unidentified driver at the Chandimandir police station.