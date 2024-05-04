Woman killed, husband injured in Pinjore hit-and-run

A woman was killed after being run over by a truck while her husband was injured in Pinjore on Friday. The deceased was identified as Usha Devi of Pinjore and her injured husband as Mahavir Singh. A truck hit the scooter from behind. As the husband and wife fell down from the scooter, the truck ran over the woman in Pinjore on Friday. (Getty image)

Mahavir’s brother Satyavan, a resident of Housing Board Colony in Pinjore, in his complaint, told police that his brother, with his wife, was going to Panchkula to buy medicines on a scooter when the accident took place.

He said a truck hit the scooter from behind. As the husband and wife fell down from the scooter, the truck ran over the woman.

Both were rushed to civil hospital in Sector 6 where Usha was declared dead while Mahavir was under treatment. A case was registered against the unidentified driver at the Chandimandir police station.