Woman strangled to death, killer commits suicide

A shocking revelation has emerged in the double death case reported from Butrela village in Sector-41, where two people were found dead inside their house on Thursday. The post-mortem report confirmed that a 27-year-old woman did not die by suicide but was strangled to death. The victim and assailant were originally residents of Bijnor and had been living in a rented house in Butrela for nearly 15 years. The victim’s husband works as an AC repair technician. (HT Photo)

The investigation further revealed that after killing the victim, her 24-year-old brother-in-law, allegedly ended his own life by hanging himself. The post-mortem report found clear pressure marks on Woman’s neck, confirming death due to strangulation. The victim’s brother-in-law allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he panicked and strangled her to death. He later died by suicide by hanging himself as per the police investigation.After the post-mortem examination on Friday, the bodies were handed over to the family. Earlier, the Sector-39 police station was probing the case as suspicious. Following the post-mortem findings, the police have registered a murder case against the deceased man.

The woman’s two minor children were at home at the time of the incident. Her husband was out of station for work. He reached the house around 1.30 pm on Thursday and found his wife lying unconscious on the bed, while his brother was found hanging. The man reported it to the police, acting on the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

