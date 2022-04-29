Woman student among three held with 6 kg heroin in Amritsar

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police on Thursday arrested three persons, including a woman student, allegedly with a consignment of heroin weighing 6 kg from the outskirts of the city.

In an operation led by inspector Inderdeep Singh, a team of the wing caught the trio from an SUV near the Vallah bypass and recovered 6 kg of heroin from them, officials said.

The woman accused was identified as Lovepreet Kaur who belongs to Kotkapura of Faridkot district, while her two companions were identified as Deepak and Mehak. Both the male accused are cousins and residents of Muhawa village which is only 1 km away from the Indo-Pako international border in Amritsar district.

As per sources, both persons were in contact with the girl who is pursuing MSc from a prominent college here for a long time. The male students also reportedly studied in the same college earlier and since then they were in contact with each other.

The CI personnel presented them in the local court and got their three-day remand for further questioning. Sources said the consignment was smuggled from the Pakistan side and was to be sent to Delhi.