Woman, two children burnt to death in Kishtwar fire
Nov 11, 2024 04:01 PM IST
In another fire, a Gujjar Bakarwal boys’ hostel was damaged in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar around 2am on Monday.
A woman and her two children were charred to death when their house was destroyed in a fire in Kishtwar district early on Monday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Nazia Begum, her daughter Amina and son Rizwan.
“There was a fire incident in a house at Badhat-Jashar village around 4am. A woman and her two children were burnt to death,” said a police officer.
He said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem, while investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.
In another fire, a Gujjar Bakarwal boys’ hostel was damaged in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar around 2am on Monday. There was no casualty.