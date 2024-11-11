Woman, two children burnt to death in Kishtwar fire

A woman and her two children were charred to death when their house was destroyed in a fire in Kishtwar district early on Monday, police said. A woman and her two children were charred to death when their house was destroyed in a fire in Kishtwar district early on Monday. (Representational photo)

The deceased were identified as Nazia Begum, her daughter Amina and son Rizwan.

“There was a fire incident in a house at Badhat-Jashar village around 4am. A woman and her two children were burnt to death,” said a police officer.

He said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem, while investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

In another fire, a Gujjar Bakarwal boys’ hostel was damaged in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar around 2am on Monday. There was no casualty.