Woman’s father, brothers assault her live-in partner in Mohali

Piqued by his daughter’s live-in relationship with a 29-year-old man, a Ferozepur-based man, along with his two sons and an aide, allegedly attacked him at a nail studio in Sector 68, police said on Saturday. On August 16, the victim was present at his friend’s nail studio in Sector 68, Mohali, when the accused reached there with an iron rod and iron knuckle punches. (HT Photo)

The accused also allegedly snatched the victim’s Toyota Fortuner car after assaulting him with an iron rod and iron knuckle punches, causing him multiple injuries on the head and arms.

Over a week after the incident, which took place on August 16, Phase-8 police on Friday booked all four accused, identified as Mahal Singh, his sons Jugraj Singh and Akashdeep Singh, and Gaurav of Bathinda.

Victim Kulwinder Bawa, who has been living with Mahal’s daughter in Sector 70 for the past two years, told police that her family was unhappy with their relationship.

On August 16, Bawa was present at his friend’s nail studio, when the accused reached there with an iron rod and iron knuckle punches.

He alleged they snatched his two mobile phones and attacked him. “When I tried to escape, they nabbed me and pushed me down on the floor. They repeatedly assaulted me with weapons. When I screamed for help, they picked the keys of my Toyota Fortuner car from the counter and escaped in it. My friends rushed me to the local civil hospital. Due to my deep injuries, they later admitted me at Sohana hospital, where I underwent treatment,” the victim said.

The victim got discharged on August 17, following which he returned to his native in Patiala.

After recovering, the victim lodged a formal complaint with the Phase-8 police, who booked all accused under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt to any person), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 304 (snatching), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.