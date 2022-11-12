Women’s golf: Ridhima sizzles with 6-under 66, walks away with title

Ridhima Dilawari, starting the final day one behind the overnight leader Afshan Fatima, played a sizzling bogey-free six-under 66 to grab the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Panchkula Golf Club on Friday.

Ridhima’s stunning final round of 66 with three birdies on either side of the course, took her total to 5-under 211 and she won by five shots over Afshan.

Ridhima became the third player after Pranavi Urs (5) and Hitaashee Bakshi (2) to win more than once this season. Following her win in the eighth leg of the season at the KGA in Bengaluru, this was Ridhima’s second success of the year. She was also second in the fourth leg at Aamby Valley.

For Afshan, who suffered a bogey on the 10th and a double on the 11th for the second day in a row, it was the best result of the current season. Afshan aggregated even par 216.

The other player to excel on the final day was Gaurika Bishnoi, who bounced back from her second round 78, as she scored 10 shots better than the second day with a 4-under 68. Gaurika, who had seven birdies against three bogeys, finished third at 2-over 218.

Seher Atwal (72) who started bogey-bogey on the final day, was fourth at 3-over 219, while Saaniya Sharma (70), one of the only three players to have a under par round on the final day, was tied fifth with Hitaashee (74), who had a rough patch in the middle of the round as she bogeyed eighth and ninth and triple bogeyed the 10th.

Jyotsana Singh (74) finished seventh at 5-over 221, while Khushi Khanijau (75) and the top amateur Lavanya Jadon (75) were tied eighth at 7-over 223. Sneha Singh (73) was tenth at 10-over 226.

Ridhima moved up to fifth spot on the Hero Order of Merit, while Pranavi Urs, who did not play this week, stayed on top with Hitaashee Bakshi second. Seher Atwal and Gaurika Bishnoi are third and fourth.

The Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour now moves to the Chandigarh Golf Club for the 15th and final leg of the 2022 season.