Won’t contest Lok Sabha elections: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said that he will not fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. When asked whether he will fight the parliamentary elections, Sukhbir, who is the MP from Ferozepur seat, said, “I am not fighting the elections.” (PTI)

The Akali leader said this after holding a day-long meeting with the party leaders, district party presidents and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members here to discuss candidates for the parliamentary seats of the state.

Replying to another question, he said that consultation on the names of probable candidates was underway.

“We held the meeting for six parliamentary seats here in which district president, ‘halqa’ incharges, SGPC members were called and their views were taken,” the SAD chief replied to another question.

The names of former ministers Anil Joshi, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu are doing the rounds from Amritsar, Sangrur and Jalandhar (reserve) seats respectively, said party sources.

Accuses CM Mann of betraying farmers

Sukhbir also hit out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of stabbing the farmers in the back by implementing the corporate agenda and giving them monopoly over marketing of farmers’ produce.

“Mann has become the first CM in the country to implement the three farm acts against which more than 700 farmers had sacrificed their lives in a 13-month protest on the borders of Capital,” he said.

The SAD chief said, “CM Mann kept pretending to be the farmers’ friend while secretly helping their enemies. He kept mum as peaceful farmers were being lethally attacked in their own state by the Haryana police which resulted in the broad day light murder of Shubhkaran Singh in the prime of his youth and grievous injuries to countless other farmers.”

“Now, the CM is dismantling the agricultural produce marketing committees’ act by allowing silos to big business houses while pretending to farmers that he was with them,” said Sukhbir in a statement here.

“Implementation of the farm act against the farmers is one more example of the hypocrisy of the AAP. CM Mann has been quietly surrendering the interests of Punjab on every issue, including Chandigarh, river waters, the Punjabi language and our control on the BBMB. He has now committed the most unforgivable sin of betraying the farmers,” he said.