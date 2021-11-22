Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Won’t leave Patiala seat in 2022 polls due to Sidhu: Amarinder
Capt Amarinder, who won the seat by 52,407 votes in 2017, stated that he will not leave it due to (his bête noire Navjot Singh) Sidhu
Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said he won’t leave Patiala assembly seat. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has announced that he will contest the upcoming assembly elections from Patiala assembly constituency.

Capt Amarinder, who won the seat by 52,407 votes in 2017, stated that he will not leave it due to (his bête noire Navjot Singh) Sidhu. “I will contest from Patiala which is with us for 400 years. I am not going to leave it due to Sidhu,” according to a post put out by the two-time former CM’s team on ‘Punjab Da Captain’ Facebook page quoting him.

The veteran leader had resigned as the CM on September 18 following a tussle with Sidhu, four of his ministers and several party MLAs. He then quit the Congress on November 2 and announced his separate party, Punjab Lok Congress. He has won Patiala four times and his wife, Preneet Kaur, also represented the assembly constituency from 2014 to 2017.

Monday, November 22, 2021
