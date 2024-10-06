Working on procurement, payment, job, drug issue: Govt to farmers

Top officials of the state government on Saturday met representatives of the farmers’ unions and apprised them of the steps taken so far to address several issues concerning the community. During the three-hour meeting, the state government reassured the farmer leaders that many of their demands have already been worked upon and action is being taken to fulfill the remaining “legitimate” demands. The Punjab government assured farmers leaders that out of the 856 families whose members lost their lives during farmers’ struggles, jobs and assistance have been provided in about 99% cases. (HT file)

Regarding jobs to kin of those who lost their lives during the farmers’ struggles, the Punjab government assured the leaders that out of 856 cases, government jobs and assistance have been provided in about 99% cases. Necessary steps to process the remaining cases will be taken soon, it stated.

Regarding the paddy purchase, the state government committed to ensuring the purchase of every grain. Discussions with arhtiyas and rice mill owners are ongoing to resolve their issues. On the matter of due payments to farmers by sugarcane mills, officials confirmed that all payments have been made except for the Phagwara sugarcane mill, with assurances that these payments will be processed soon.

The issue of stray animals affecting farmers is soon going to be addressed by the government, which is forming a committee to comprehensively tackle this problem. On the drug problem, police officials reported that 26,000 persons have been arrested in drug trafficking cases.

The government also addressed concerns regarding smart electricity meters, dispelling fears of privatisation of the power department. The Punjab government clarified that no such action is being taken, nor is there any such plan in the pipeline.

Chief minister’s special chief secretary VK Singh; special chief secretary KAP Sinha; additional chief secretary Tejveer Singh; food, civil supplies & consumer affairs principal secretary Vikas Garg; science, technology and environment’s administrative secretary Priyank Bharti, rural development and panchayat’s administrative secretary Dilraj Singh Sandhawalia, ADGP (intelligence) RK Jaiswal, PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director Baldev Singh Sran and senior officials from the agriculture and animal husbandry departments attended the meeting with farmers.

The farmers’ union was represented by Sarwan Singh Pandher, Kaka Singh Kotra, Surjit Singh Phool, Jaswinder Singh Longowal, Satnam Singh Sahni, Gurwinder Singh Bhangu, Sukhjit Singh Hardo Jhande, Harpreet Singh Sidhwan, Ranjit Singh Kler Bala, Kanwardip Saidolehal and Kandahar Singh Bhoewal.