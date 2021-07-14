YAD stages dharna near Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) activists held a ‘dharna’ near the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann to oppose Delhi government’s plea in Supreme Court against Punjab’s thermal power plants, in Sangrur on Tuesday.

The activists also marched to Mann’s house and handed over ‘proof’ of alleged AAP’s plan to close down four thermal plants in Punjab within seven days as petitioned in the apex court as well as letters written by Delhi environment minister to the Centre and the Central Pollution Control Board, demanding closure of the thermal plants.

YAD president Parambans Singh Romana said, “We have come with proof to Bhagwant Mann’s house so that he does not get another chance to peddle lies by claiming the Delhi government only wanted the thermal plants in Punjab to be upgraded and not closed.”

Mann said the Akali Dal has started rehearsals to hold protests once the AAP forms the government in Punjab in 2022.