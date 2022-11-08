Yamunanagar: ITI student dies after being brutally thrashed

A first-year student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was allegedly beaten to death by a group of three men over some old enmity and thrown into an open drain in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri workshop area on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar, 20, a local. As per his family members, he had left home, stating that he was going to the market. His elder brother Ashwani said one of his friends received a Whatsapp image of Amit’s body lying in the drain and informed him, following which he immediately reached the spot and informed the police.

Amit was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. A murder case was registered on the complaint of Virender Singh, one of the eyewitnesses.

Singh told the police he was in the area for work when he saw three men thrashing the youth.

“After roughing him up, one of miscreants threw his body into the drain and later lifted him to throw him again. Another man picked-up a brick to hit him, but was stopped by residents. The accused tried to lift the victim again but on finding that he was badly injured, they sped away on their bike,” Singh said in his statement.

The chilling crime was recorded on a closed-circuit television camera nearby.

Farakpur station house officer, inspector Sheela Wanti said the murder appears to be fallout of a scuffle the victim had with the men recently. “They have been identified and will be arrested soon. The reason behind the scuffle is being probed,” the SHO told the reporters.