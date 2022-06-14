Yamunanagar: One killed, three injured in bus-truck collision

A man was killed and three others were injured in a collision between a private bus on its way from Mohali’s Zirakpur to Budaun in Uttar Pradesh and a truck full of glass scrap near Aurangabad village of Yamunanagar on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vinod, 40, a resident of UP’s Bareilly, and two of the injured were Vijay, 22, and Santosh, 22, who are undergoing treatment at the local civil hospital. Another injured, a 45-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

As per the passengers, the Meerut-registered double-decker sleeper bus was packed with no space left even in the alley.

“It all happened suddenly and we all were stuck as the exit gate was damaged. Some boys, who managed to escape, and few locals helped us to come out through the windows,” a woman passenger said.

Inspector Subhash, Yamunanagar Sadar station in-charge, said the Saharanpur-registered truck was driving on the wrong side.

The truck driver fled after the accident, while the bus driver and conductor, who remained unhurt, also escaped.

Cops from at least three police stations rushed to the spot and it took nearly three hours to clear the glass scrap from the road, which resulted in a traffic jam up to several kilometres.

A case was registered under sections 304-A, 279, 338 and 427 against the unidentified truck driver on the complaint of Santosh, the SHO added.