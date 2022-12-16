Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Year-on, Panchkula MC starts online pet registration

Year-on, Panchkula MC starts online pet registration

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 17, 2022 01:18 AM IST

Since April 1, only 697 dogs have been registered, which includes “ferocious” Rottweiler and Pitbull breeds.

After a year, the Panchkula municipal corporation has finally started online registration of pet dogs. Now, people will not have to go to the corporation’s office to get forms and submit fees. (Representational Image/HT File)
After a year, the Panchkula municipal corporation has finally started online registration of pet dogs. Now, people will not have to go to the corporation’s office to get forms and submit fees. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

After a year, the Panchkula municipal corporation has finally started online registration of pet dogs. Now, people will not have to go to the corporation’s office to get forms and submit fees.

Since April 1, only 697 dogs have been registered, which includes “ferocious” Rottweiler and Pitbull breeds. The corporation could generate around 5.85 lakh through the registration process.

The annual registration fee is 550 and renewal fees is 300. Deputy commissioner Deepak Sura said people are still not coming forward to register their dogs, especially Pitbull and Rottweiler breeds. “We will carry out door-to-door checkings, and those found keeping these two dog breeds, without registration, will have to pay a hefty fine,” he said.

The first time, they will be slapped with a 5,000 challan, and the second time the penalty will increase to 10,000. Once the fine is paid, a registration fee of around 2,500 will also be collected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out