Yoga at Golden Temple: Influencer has joined probe, say Amritsar cops

The Vadodara-based fashion designer and lifestyle influencer Archana Makwana, booked for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikhs by performing yoga at the Golden Temple on June 21, has joined the probe, Darpan Ahluwalia, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1), said on Wednesday. The Golden Temple. (PTI file)

Makwana joined the probe days after the police sent her summons. “The accused has sent her statements online to join the investigation,” Ahluwalia said refusing to comment on whether Makwana will be arrested or not.

Makwana’s pictures performing ‘sirsasana’ at the Golden Temple on June 21 to mark International Yoga Day went viral on social media, drawing criticism, abuse and death threats. She later apologised for her actions and said she never intended to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.

The Punjab Police registered a case against Makwana under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the E-division police station after a complaint filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

SGPC suspended two employees for ‘negligence’, while another staffer was fined ₹5,000 and transferred to Gurdwara Garhi Sahib, Gurdas Nangal. The SGPC also stated that rules would be framed for photography and videography on the shrine premises and at other gurdwaras.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Many people have given their opinion on this incident and she (Makwana) has also sent a written apology. But every religious place has its own rules and deliberate actions are not forgivable. In future, rules will be laid down regarding photography and videography at Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), however, orders have been issued with immediate effect prohibiting any artiste or actor from doing videography for their promotion.”

Additionally, on June 27, Vadodra police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for giving death threats to Makwana. Based on her complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) was registered at Karelibaug police station. As the police categorised it as ‘sensitive’, the FIR could not be accessed by the general public on the state home department’s website. “She claimed that unknown persons gave her death threats through email, WhatsApp and Instagram after photos showing her doing ‘shirsasan’ (head-stand) at Golden Temple went viral. No suspect has been named in the FIR,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya.