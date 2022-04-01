Youth Congress stages protest in Chandigarh over hike in fuel prices

Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Sector 25 against the hike in fuel prices over the last few days.

Speaking on the issue, the outfit’s chief, Manoj Lubana said, “As fuel prices were today hiked for the ninth time in the last 10 days, the Chandigarh Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the move.”

The demonstration is part of Congress’ nationwide agitation against the steep rise in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

Lubana said, “We can see that petrol and diesel prices are climbing rapidly. The government is making thousands of crores from this. Congress is protesting across the country against this price rise of petrol and diesel. The government has to stop doing this. It has to ensure that prices do not rise.”

“Seventh hike this week, that’s how our honourable Prime Minister is working day and night towards reducing the woes of fellow Indians. Slow claps. Now that the elections are over, the BJP is after the poor people. They are raising the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel. This is going to affect every household. We demand a roll back of the price hike immediately,” he added.