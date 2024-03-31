 Youth Fest day 3: Students from 24 varsities participate - Hindustan Times
Youth Fest day 3: Students from 24 varsities participate

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Ludhiana The 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) entered its third day on Saturday with students from 24 varsities participating across nine events.

The events included one-act play, folk orchestra, western vocal solo, light vocal solo, classical vocal solo, cartooning, mehandi, rangoli and elocution. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The chief guest for the day was noted artist and film actor Padma Shree awardee Nirmal Rishi. Deputy commissioner (DC), Ludhiana, Sakshi Sahni, was also present.

The events included one-act play, folk orchestra, western vocal solo, light vocal solo, classical vocal solo, cartooning, mehandi, rangoli and elocution. Folk orchestra, western and light vocal music captivated the audience with ethereal performances. Fine arts created an aura of aesthetic appeal in the Dr DS Dev hall with a riot of colours. Meanwhile, elocutors voiced opinions and shared their perspectives at the Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium.

DC Sahni appreciated the vigour of youth, besides urging the audience to cast their vote mindfully and meaningfully. A team led by IAS Krishan Pal exhorted the audience to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also led the audience to pledge in exercising their right. A Nukkad Natak on this theme was also staged by members of an NGO, Initiators of Change.

The five-day-long festival started on Thursday and will conclude on Monday. Over 2500 students representing 118 universities from across the country are participating in the festival hosted by the varsity for the first time.

