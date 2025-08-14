Zimbabwean student attacked in Talwandi Sabo, admitted to AIIMS

A Zimbabwean student, Ziweya Leeroy, 22, suffered multiple injuries after being attacked by a group of car-borne unidentified persons at Talwandi Sabo town of Bathinda on Wednesday evening. Ziweya Leeroy, 22, suffered multiple injuries after being attacked

Police authorities rushed the foreign national, who was found in an unconscious condition, to a local hospital, after which he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda.

Leeroy is a BSc second-year student under the faculty of health and allied sciences of Guru Kashi University, a private institute at Talwandi Sabo.

Despite repeated attempts, vice-chancellor Rameshwar Singh couldn’t be contacted for comments.

University dean, students’ welfare, Des Raj, expressed ignorance about the medical condition of the injured student, or whether he was a hosteller or staying outside the university campus.

“The incident took place outside of the university premises and the matter is being probed by the police,” the dean said.

Talwandi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Snehi Batta said that one suspect has been detained for questioning.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that Leeroy had a scuffle with the security personnel of the university on Tuesday. It is premature to say anything, and police are trying to confirm if an attack on the student was a fallout of yesterday’s incident,” he said.

DSP said Leeroy was with 3-4 other persons when he was thrashed. “After the crime, the assailants rammed their car into a tree and left it behind. We have impounded the vehicle, and efforts are being made to identify the culprits,” the DSP added. No case had been registered at the time of filing of this report.