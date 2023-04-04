Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Another flesh trade racket busted in Zirakpur, 2 booked

Another flesh trade racket busted in Zirakpur, 2 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 04, 2023 04:21 AM IST

Zirakpur SHO inspector Simarpreet Singh Shergill said the police raided two spas on VIP Road, Zirakpur, following a tip-off about prostitution being operated in the guise of spa centres

Zirakpur police have busted another flesh trade racket operating under the garb of spa centres.

A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, has been registered by the Zirakpur police. (iStoxk)
A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, has been registered by the Zirakpur police. (iStoxk)

Sharing details, Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) inspector Simarpreet Singh Shergill said the police raided two spas on VIP Road, Zirakpur, following a tip-off about prostitution being operated in the guise of spa centres.

On uncovering the racket, police booked Ashu Rai Ekta and Vishal Sharma, the owners of M9 Spa Centre and Golden Dream Honey Spa, respectively, both on VIP Road.

A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, has been registered against them.

In February, Zirakpur police had sealed 12 spa centres and arrested 25 people after unearthing a similar prostitution racket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police racket zirakpur prostitution + 2 more
police racket zirakpur prostitution + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out