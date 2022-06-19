Zirakpur’s power crisis continues with alternate-hours cuts on fourth day
The residents of Zirakpur and adjoining areas continue to face hardship with power cuts at alternate hours as the electricity department’s struggle to repair damaged towers at Badi village on Airport road entered a fourth day.
Power was switched off at the IT City, Ramgarh Bhudda and Pabhat grids, paralysing supply to the populated Bhabat, Lohgarh, VIP Road, Balaji Enclave, Guru Nanak Nagar, Abheypur, Chhat village and Singhpura areas of Zirakpur after strong winds brought down three towers around 7.30 pm on Wednesday,
As rain continued on Thursday and Friday, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) failed to restore supply completely even until Saturday evening. Since Friday 7 pm, electricity has been partially restored with areas getting supply for alternate hours.
Speaking about the same, PSPCL chief engineer Sandeep Gupta said, “Over 100 electricians have been working on repairs since Wednesday evening, but constant rain has impeded progress. We were able to partially restore electricity by 7.30 pm on Friday. At present, only three out of the six connection wires are working, which cannot handle the electricity load completely.”
“We are working on restoring the other wire connections, which we are expecting to complete in another 2 days. Meanwhile, electricity will be provided for alternate hours,” he added.
Meanwhile, residents say power remained unavailable in most hours of the day, leaving them to suffer in the scorching heat.
Manoj Das, a resident said, “We get power supply for only two hours after five-hours cuts. The electricity department has not made any fixed roaster power cuts, leaving residents to fend for themselves. In many areas, the power cuts are as long as five to six hours.”
