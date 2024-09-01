Zirakpur: Senior citizen assaulted by brother, his 2 aides

Zirakpur police on Friday booked three men for trying to kill their 62-year-old relative in Sanauli, Zirakpur. All accused were booked for attempt to murder at the Zirakpur police station. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Nirmal Singh, his son Maninder Singh and Davinder Singh.

Sukhwant Singh, son of the victim, Sarwan Singh,62, told police that after he returned home after delivering milk as per his routine, villagers told him that his father and uncle Nirmal Singh had a brawl in which his father was assaulted.

“I saw my uncle and my cousin driving a motorcycle with my father sitting in between them, unconscious. When I stopped them and confronted them, they manhandled me. But my younger brother and other villagers intervened, following which I rushed my father to a hospital in Dhakoli, from where he was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh”, the complainant said.

6 assault teenager in Sector 66

In another assault case, police on Friday booked six men for assaulting a 17-year-old student in Sector 66, Mohali.

The victim, identified as Anmoldeep Singh of Mataur, is a computer science student.

He told police that his cousin Simranjit Singh picked him up from his house on his motorcycle on August 23. Simranjit’s friends Sahil and Arvind also accompanied them on a separate motorcycle to Sector 66.

When they reached there, Saibi, along with five other men, were waiting for them in a car. As the men yelled out Sahil’s name, they all tried to escape, said Anmoldeep.

However, while all others managed to flee, he fell from the motorcycle after the accused hit it with their car. They proceeded to attack him with sharp-edged weapons. As onlookers gathered, they fled the spot, the complainant alleged.

Later, Simranjit later rushed Anmoldeep to a hospital in Sector 70, from where he was referred to GMCH-32.

ASI Balraj Singh said Saibi, along with five unidentified men, had been booked. “We will arrest the accused soon. Earlier, the victim was unfit for statement and thus we registered the case on Friday,” he added.

All accused have been booked under Sections 115(2) (act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person), 127 (wrongful restraint), 351 (criminal intimidation ), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Phase-11 police station.