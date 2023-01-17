Zomato deliveryman stabbed multiple times by robbers in Balongi

A 38-year-old Zomato deliveryman suffered grievous injuries after being stabbed multiple times by three unidentified men who robbed him of ₹6,000, besides a mobile phone in Jhampur village near Balongi in Mohali around 2:10 am on Monday.

The victim identified as Anoop Singh of the aforesaid village suffered injuries on his face, abdomen and back. The victim is undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research but is out of danger now, according to the police.

The victim, according to the police, was going to deliver a food order when his Activa scooter was stopped by three motorcycle-borne men, including a turbaned man.

Sources said the accused have been captured in CCTV cameras near the crime spot.

“As the victim resisted the robbery attempt, the accused stabbed him on his face besides other body parts. They escaped with ₹6,000 and snatched his Redmi mobile phone. Passersby gathered at the spot following which police were informed and the victim was rushed to Mohali civil hospital from where he was referred to PGIMER,” shared a cop.

Accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 379 b (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit snatching) at Balongi police ptation.